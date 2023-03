Olynyk posted 12 points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 127-115 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Olynyk came back to earth a bit with the return of Lauri Markkanen, but he's created a bit of a double-double streak, hitting the milestone for his third consecutive game He's also building on a streak at the free-throw line, where he's made 18 straight attempts over a six-game span.