Olynyk provided 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 115-99 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Olynyk grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds and scored in double figures for just the fourth time this year en route to his first double-double of 2023-24. Walker Kessler (elbow) has missed the last three games, but Olynyk's role hasn't changed much, averaging 7.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 22.0 minutes during that stretch. Before Walker's absence, Olynyk averaged 7.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 20.5 minutes across eight games.