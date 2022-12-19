Olynyk (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Cavaliers.

Olynyk was initially listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain he suffered during Saturday's loss to Milwaukee, but he's since been downgraded to out and will miss his first game of the year. In his absence, Walker Kessler will likely slide into the starting lineup, while Udoka Azubuike, Rudy Gay and Simone Fontecchio may see increased roles off the bench.