Olynyk closed Thursday's 131-114 victory over the Rockets with two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 21 minutes.

Olynyk battled early foul trouble Thursday, managing just 21 minutes in the win. Since returning from injury, it's been tough going for Olynyk, scoring in double-digits on just one occasion. He is outside the top 200 over the past two weeks, placing him firmly in the buy-low category.