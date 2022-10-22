Olynyk had 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals across 35 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 132-126 overtime win over Minnesota.

Olynyk got into foul trouble and played only 15 minutes in Utah's first game, but he was much more impactful despite again committing too many fouls Friday. The veteran center was one of three Jazz players to score over 20 points, and he he got there largely from deep, going 5-for-6 from beyond the arc. Olynyk also racked up four steals in the OT victory, falling just one theft shy of his career high.