Olynyk ended Sunday's 128-117 loss to the Lakers with 23 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 29 minutes.

Olynyk shot the ball well throughout the contest, knocking down five of six field-goal attempts in the first half before going 4-of-7 over the final two quarters as the Jazz fell to the Lakers to close out the regular season. He finished second on the team with 23 points to go along with five boards and four assists, though his four first-half turnovers also helped the Lakers jump out to an early lead. The power forward finished out the season having scored 23 points in two of his final three games, while grabbing at least 14 rebounds in two of his last four.