Olynyk tallied 21 points (9-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 129-118 loss to the Warriors.

Olynyk continued his highly-efficient scoring season Friday. The 31-year-old big man is shooting 55.9 percent from the field and 48.5 percent from three. Olynyk seems to have found his groove in Utah after shooting below 35 percent from three the last two seasons.