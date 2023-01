Olynyk is headed to the locker room in Sunday's game versus the Grizzlies with an apparent ankle injury, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Olynyk turned his ankle driving to the basket late in the fourth quarter Sunday. He had tallied 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes before leaving. While he is unlikely to return against the Grizzlies with little time remaining, his status for Tuesday's matchup with the Cavaliers is uncertain.