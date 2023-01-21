Olynyk (ankle) has begun on-court work but will likely miss another week, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Olynyk has already missed six games with a sprained left ankle and is slated to miss at least two more. He has shown signs of progress and was a limited participant in Friday's practice but will require a ramp-up period before returning to the hardwood. His absence has led to the ascension of Walker Kessler, who has made a case to remain the team's long-term starting center by averaging 13.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks over Utah's past five games. If Olynyk manages to return in a week, he would be lined up for a matchup with Dallas on Jan. 28.