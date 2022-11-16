Olynyk totaled 27 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 118-111 loss to the Knicks.

If Olynyk could produce like this on a nightly basis, the Jazz could consider their Rudy Gobert problem solved. Of course, Olynyk's numbers haven't even come close to Tuesday's line, and the team still weathers inconsistency in the frontcourt. Jarred Vanderbilt has helped out to fill the gap as well, but the defense in the paint still needs work.