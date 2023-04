Olynyk posted 16 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Thursday's 114-98 loss to the Thunder.

Olynyk finished with at least 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for just the second time this season. Since the start of March, the talented big man has appeared in 16 of 17 contests and averaged 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists with 50/34/90 shooting splits during that stretch.