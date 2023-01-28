Olynyk (ankle) will suit up for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Olynyk is set for his first game action since Jan. 8 against the Grizzlies. It's unclear if he will face any restrictions following the multi-week layoff, but the big man should play a sizable role when his conditioning is up to snuff. Olynyk has started every game he's appeared in this season, averaging 12.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks over 28.6 minutes.
