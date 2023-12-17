Olynyk provided nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 125-104 loss to the Kings.

Although Walker Kessler returned to the rtarting lineup Thursday and posted a solid number against the Trail Blazers, Olynyk was back with the starting five, presumably as a better matchup to face Domantas Sabonis. Kessler is more of a floor-stretching natural scorer, but Olynyk's ability to provide defense against the league's best big men gives the Jazz a valuable asset in the frontcourt rotation.