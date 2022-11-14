Olynyk finished Sunday's 105-98 loss to Philadelphia with 14 points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes.

Olynyk was ice cold from three in this one, but he totaled 10 or more points for the fourth straight contest and put in his usual work on the boards. The big man collected 18 steals through his first 12 games of the 2022-23 campaign, so it was nice to see him swipe a steal Sunday after failing to do so in his last two matchups.