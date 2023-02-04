Olynyk recorded six points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 115-108 loss to the Hawks.

Olynyk struggled shooting but made up for it with 10 boards -- just his second time reaching double-digit rebounds this season. He also recorded four assists for a second consecutive game. While Olynyk has shown upside as a starter, it remains to be seen if he'll remain on the rebuilding Jazz past Thursday's trade deadline. If he gets dealt, the veteran will presumably come off the bench.