Olynyk headed to the locker room during the second half of Saturday's game against the Bucks due to an apparent left ankle injury, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Olynyk appeared to be limping for a few possessions before eventually checking out of the game, and the fact that he went straight into the locker room can't be a promising sign. If he's forced to miss the rest of the game, then the likes of Walker Kessler and Rudy Gay would be in line for more minutes.