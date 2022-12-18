Olynyk headed to the locker room during the second half of Saturday's game against the Bucks due to an apparent left ankle injury, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.
Olynyk appeared to be limping for a few possessions before eventually checking out of the game, and the fact that he went straight into the locker room can't be a promising sign. If he's forced to miss the rest of the game, then the likes of Walker Kessler and Rudy Gay would be in line for more minutes.
More News
-
Jazz's Kelly Olynyk: Improved performance Thursday•
-
Jazz's Kelly Olynyk: Comes close to double-double•
-
Jazz's Kelly Olynyk: Notches 20-point showing in loss•
-
Jazz's Kelly Olynyk: Efficient production in loss•
-
Jazz's Kelly Olynyk: Knock-down despite loss•
-
Jazz's Kelly Olynyk: Explodes for 27-11 double-double•