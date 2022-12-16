Olynyk closed Thursday's 132-129 overtime victory over New Orleans with 14 points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 35 minutes.
Olynyk delivered a much better performance Thursday, much to the relief of fantasy managers. Although his production has been a little wayward of late, he remains a top 70 player across standard formats. He certainly won't blow anyone away with eye-popping numbers but his across-the-board contributions do make him appealing to just about any team build.
