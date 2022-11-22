Olynyk accumulated 19 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 121-114 loss to the Clippers.

Olynyk was nearly perfect from the field while connecting on three-plus triples for the fourth time this season. Monday marked a quality bounce back after combining for just 10 points (4-10 FG) across two contests prior. Olynyk has been boom-or-bust lately, but a promising matchup awaits against Detroit on Wednesday.