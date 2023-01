Jazz coach Will Hardy said Tuesday that Olynyk's (ankle) injury is expected to be longer than day-to-day, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Olynyk has already been ruled out for Tuesday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a left ankle sprain he suffered against the Grizzlies. The veteran big man will likely miss Friday and Saturday's back-to-back. Walker Kessler and Jarred Vanderbilt are candidates to see extended minutes in Olynyk's absence.