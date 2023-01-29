Olynyk (ankle) logged 15 minutes in Saturday's 108-100 win over the Mavericks, finishing with three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two assists and one rebounds.

Though he took on a starting role over Malik Beasley in his return from an eight-game absence, Olynyk was on a significant minutes restriction while suiting up for the first time in nearly three weeks. His playing time will likely ramp up a bit in the games to come, but Olynyk could struggle to reach the 28.2 minutes per game he's averaging for the season even once he's further removed from the ankle injury. Frontcourt mate Walker Kessler earned himself a larger role while Olynyk was sidelined, and Jarred Vanderbilt, Beasley, Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji are all bench players who offer varying skill sets who could poach minutes from Olynyk depending on the matchup.