Olynyk finished with nine points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 win over the Knicks.

Olynyk started at the five for a second consecutive game and had another productive evening The veteran center got the starting nod despite Walker Kessler's exit from the injury report, and in the short term Olynyk also seems to be the preferred option over Omer Yurtseven, who only saw five minutes of court time. Olynyk's increase could be temporary as the team will ease Kessler back into action, but his encouraging line provides the Jazz with added insurance in the interior.