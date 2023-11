Olynyk contributed four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 134-118 loss to Indiana.

Despite the absence of Walker Kessler (elbow), Olynyk didn't see an uptick in playing time Wednesday. However, this could be attributed to the veteran big man picking up five fouls in Utah's loss. Even with Kessler out multiple weeks, Olynyk still appears set to be one of the Jazz's primary backups in the frontcourt.