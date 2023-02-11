Olynyk closed Friday's 122-116 victory over Toronto with 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes.

Olynyk will have a little bit more breathing room in Utah, as Jarred Vanderbilt is now with the Lakers. He was already trending up before the deadline, averaging 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in his previous two games. He's likely to have a steady role as long as the Jazz are within reach of a playoff spot, and Friday was a good example of what he brings to the table.