Olynyk contributed 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 121-113 loss to the Kings.

Utah put up a valiant effort without leading scorer Lauri Markkanen (hand) against Sacramento, and Olynyk played a major role in the performance. The big man led Sacramento with 10 assists, falling one short of his career-high mark. He added 17 points and eight boards to fall just shy of a triple-double. Olynyk has recorded a double-double in four of his past five games, though the three prior to Saturday were reached by notching double-digit boards rather than assists.