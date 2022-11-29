Olynyk supplied 23 points (8-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 114-107 loss to the Bulls.

Olynyk finished second on the team in scoring during Monday's defeat, connecting on four threes which marked his second-most of the year. Olynyk has scored 20 or more points six times this season and has surpassed the mark three times over his last 15 outings.