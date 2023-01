Olynyk (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against Dallas, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Olynyk has missed eight straight contests due to a left ankle sprain, but he was a full participant during Friday's practice and will have a chance to suit up Saturday. Before his lengthy absence, the talented big man posted 8.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 28.0 minutes over his previous seven appearances.