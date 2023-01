Coach Will Hardy said Wednesday that Olynyk (ankle) will miss at least another week, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Olynyk sustained a sprained left ankle Sunday against the Grizzlies, and the issue was tabbed as more than a day-to-day concern. His injury will force him to miss at least the next three games, and he'll presumably then be monitored by the Jazz's medical staff to pinpoint a return date. Walker Kessler should continue to see increased playing time while Olynyk is unavailable.