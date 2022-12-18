Olynyk (ankle) finished Saturday's 123-97 loss to the Bucks with 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one rebound across 27 minutes.

Though Olynyk was able to check back into the contest after exiting on account of a left ankle injury, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune notes that the big man's ankle appeared to be swollen following the contest. As a result, Olynyk could carry an injury designation into Monday's game at Cleveland, but his ability to return to Saturday's contest is a promising sign that he won't have to miss any time.