Olynyk logged 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 122-121 overtime victory over the Pelicans.

A journeyman that has been through several ups and downs throughout his career, Olynyk was Utah's hero Sunday since he made the game-winning bucket with less than five seconds left in overtime. The veteran big man has scored at least 20 points in each of his last two outings, and while he's not expected to put up those numbers on a game-to-game basis, he's been a solid contributor and that shouldn't change as long as he stays in a staring role.