Olynyk recorded 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and seven assists over 16 minutes during Tuesday's 124-117 win over the Thunder.

This was a terrific showing for the veteran, but this continues an alarming trend of low workloads. Over his last 10 games, Olynyk has averaged 8.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 0.6 three-pointers in just 17.9 minutes per game.