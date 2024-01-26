Olynyk registered 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 123-108 victory over the Wizards.

The veteran center scored in double digits for only the third time in 13 games this month. When the Jazz frontcourt is healthy, Olynyk has had trouble finding consistent minutes and usage behind Lauri Markkanen and John Collins, but he is taking advantage of his opportunities by shooting 58.6 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent (9-for-18) from beyond the arc in January.