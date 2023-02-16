Olynyk provided 28 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 14 rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 loss to Memphis.

With Lauri Markkanen (knee) out and Collin Sexton (hamstring) leaving early, Olynyk carried the Jazz. The power forward heads into the All-Star Break having scored in double figures in six straight games, capping the run with his best performance of the season. He posted season highs in points and rebounds. Plus, the 31-year-old only has one game this season with more than six assists. If Markkanen and Sexton are ready to go after the break, Olynyk likely won't produce these numbers, but he showed he is capable of ripping off big games.