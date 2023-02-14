Olynyk tallied 18 points (5-6 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes in Monday's 123-117 win over the Pacers.

After Olynyk returned in late January from an eight-game absence due to an ankle injury, the Jazz had him ramp up slowly, but he's settling back in quite nicely alongside new frontcourt partner Walker Kessler. With the Jazz moving Jarred Vanderbilt at the trade deadline, Olynyk no longer faces a threat for his starting role, not that his recent play had put him at risk of demotion anyway. While clearing 25 minutes in all but one of his last six games, Olynyk has averaged 12.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 0.5 steals per contest.