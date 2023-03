Olynyk accumulated 17 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one steal over 30 minutes during Saturday's 119-111 win over the Hornets.

Olynyk was ridiculously efficient, and continued his scoring momentum -- now averaging 13.8 points across his last five games. Notably, Saturday marked Olynyk's first game all year without recording an assist. His passing has been a key facet in Utah's upstart offensive campaign.