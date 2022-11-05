Olynyk had 18 points (7-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 130-116 win over the Lakers.

Utah shot 50.5 percent from the field in the contest, and Olynyk was a big part of that, as he made all three of his three-point tries and went 7-for-10 from the field overall. The big man didn't hit a triple and combined for just 13 points over his previous two contests, so this was a strong bounce-back performance. Olynyk has been hard to figure out this season -- he's posted three performances of 20-plus points but has also scored eight points or less five times over 10 games.