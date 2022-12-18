Olynyk has been listed as questionable for Monday's game due to a left ankle sprain, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Olynyk managed to end Saturday's game against the Bucks but looked in pain, so the questionable tag is not a surprise by any means. The potential absence of the veteran forward would open minutes for the likes of Rudy Gay and Walker Kessler, though neither is likely to matchup Olynyk's versatile contributions.