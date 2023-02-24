Olynyk is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Spurs due to a right ankle sprain.

Utah could be down two starters Saturday, as Collin Sexton (hamstring) has already been ruled out. Olynyk is playing well lately, scoring double-digit points in seven straight games (15.6 PPG) while adding 7.6 boards and 3.4 assists in 29.7 minutes. If he sits out Saturday, more minutes could be in store for Rudy Gay (nose), who is also questionable, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Simone Fontecchio.