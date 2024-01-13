Olynyk chipped in 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Friday's 145-113 win over the Raptors.

The Jazz's center position holds one of the highest variances in the league, as the team tends to let the hot player go if they are fitting well into the game script. Olynyk stepped in for 21minutes after tepid output from starter John Collins and notched his third double-double of the season. With Collins and Omer Yurtseven also on the depth chart and a solid Lauri Markkanen at the four, the fantasy viability for Olynyk will continue to be limited.