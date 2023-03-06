Olynyk logged 15 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists over 31 minutes during Sunday's 129-119 loss to Oklahoma City.

Olynyk posted his first double-double since the All-Star break, but it's worth noting he has accomplished that feat three times over his last seven contests. The veteran big man is averaging 12.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game since the start of February.