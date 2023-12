Olynyk is in the starting lineup to face the Pistons on Thursday, Johnny Kane of Bally Sports reports.

The Jazz have several players unavailable for this matchup against the reeling Pistons, and this means Olynyk will get another start in the frontcourt, though this time, it'll be alongside John Collins. Olynyk is averaging 7.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game in his previous five starts.