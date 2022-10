Olynyk went scoreless (0-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt) but ended up with six rebounds, an assist and a steal across 22 minutes in Sunday's 114-82 loss against the Raptors.

This is certainly not the preseason debut Olynyk was hoping for, as he is expected to be one of the few veterans that will get regular playing time in a rebuilding Jazz team. Despite the subpar debut, Olynyk is expected to open the regular season as Utah's starting center.