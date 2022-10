Olynyk posted 12 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 118-101 win over the Trail Blazers.

Olynyk bounced back after going scoreless in the first preseason game. The veteran has huge shoes to fill, and life without Rudy Gobert will be an uphill battle for the Jazz. Olynyk won't be alone in trying to fill that hole, as Lauri Markkanen and Jarred Vanderbilt are quality frontcourt additions to help the cause.