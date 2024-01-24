Olynyk registered nine points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 14 minutes during Tuesday's 153-124 loss to the Pelicans.

Although Olynyk was held to a single-digit scoring total for a fifth consecutive game Tuesday, he was efficient from the floor during the blowout loss. He posted a double-double against the Raptors on Jan. 12 but has averaged just 6.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 15.8 minutes per game over five outings since then.