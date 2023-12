Olynyk racked up 27 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and four steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 119-111 win over Detroit.

Olynyk led all players in Thursday's contest in scoring while connecting on a trio of threes and finishing with a season-high point total in the victory. Olynyk posted his first game of the season with 20 or more points, making at least three threes for the third time.