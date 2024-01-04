Olynyk notched nine points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 154-148 overtime win over Detroit.

Olynyk continues to do just enough off the bench, keeping himself firmly in the standard league conversation. Despite averaging just 23.0 minutes per game over the past month, Olynyk has been a top 90 player in that time. With averages of 8.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals, he makes for a viable center option, especially for anyone needing out-of-position dimes.