Olynyk was traded to the Jazz on Thursday, along with Saben Lee, in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Utah continues to dismantle its core in the wake of dealing both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell earlier in the offseason. Bringing in Olynyk provides the Jazz with much-needed depth up front, and there's a reasonable chance that Olynyk could win the starting center job out of training camp. If that's the case, the Gonzaga product could be in for a significant bounceback season after mostly floundering in his lone year with the Pistons. Two seasons ago, Olynyk split time between Houston and Miami and posted a combined 13.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.8 made threes in 28.5 minutes per game (70 total games).