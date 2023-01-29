Olynyk will start in Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Olynyk will be featured at the power forward position Saturday alongside Walker Kessler in the frontcourt. Although the shift may take some rebound opportunities away from Olynyk, he should also see an uptick in three-point attempts considering he will spend more time on the wing. Although Olynyk has missed nearly three weeks of action, his appearance in the first unit indicates he should see a full or near-full workload.