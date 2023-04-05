Olynyk contributed 23 points (7-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 135-133 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Olynyk was perfect from deep en route to his highest-scoring outing since Feb. 15 and notched at least seven rebounds and seven assists in the same game for the fifth time this season. However, it wasn't enough to propel Utah to victory, as the Lakers survived in overtime. Over his past 24 appearances, Olynyk has averaged 13.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 29.3 minutes per game.