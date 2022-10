Olynyk tallied eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and one assist in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 123-102 win over the Nuggets.

Olynyk scored the ball well in his limited minutes, but his five fouls kept him from seeing more action. The veteran big man also had three turnovers. Overall, Olynyk should be a solid scoring option for the Jazz moving forward, as he will not have to match up with Denver's frontcourt every game.