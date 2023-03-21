Olynyk finished Monday's 128-120 win over the Kings with 19 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 31 minutes.

With Lauri Markkanen (back) joining Jordan Clarkson (finger) and Collin Sexton (hamstring) on the sideline Monday, Olynyk took on increased playmaking responsibilities. His eight assists matched a season high and ranked second on the Jazz behind Kris Dunn (10), while the 19 points marked his top total since the All-Star break. Head coach Will Hardy hinted prior to the contest that all three of Utah's injured starters could miss additional time beyond Monday, so Olynyk looks as though he may continue to take on elevated usage in Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.